The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed new front-of pack warning labels for packaged foods that contain high amounts of added sugar, fat and salt. This moves comes as part of its Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPL) plan, which will help buyers to quickly identify nutritional information without having to search for it on the packet.





If the proposal is approved, packaged foods may soon carry clear warning labels on the front, alongside the detailed nutrition information that is currently found on the back of the pack.





Also Read: Which City Is Known As The Idli Capital Of The World?

What Will The New FSSAI Warning Label Look Like?

The proposed label will have a red hexagon placed inside a white square-shaped background, with the name of the nutrient or nutrients mentioned inside it. The label is proposed to be placed prominently on the top left of the front of the pack. FSSAI has said that the warning should be easy to see and read.





The proposal also says:

If a product crosses the threshold for one nutrient, that nutrient will be mentioned inside the hexagon.

If it crosses the threshold for two or three nutrients, all the applicable nutrients will be mentioned inside a single hexagon.

The warning will use a font size at least one point larger than the font used in the nutrition information table at the back of the pack.

The size of the warning label is proposed to follow the model used for warning labels in Canada.

Which Packaged Foods Could Carry The Warning?

The proposed system is based on the amount of nutrients in a food rather than simply whether it is processed or packaged. As mentioned above, FSSAI has said that the thresholds for added sugar, added fat and salt will be based on the ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024. The same nutrient-based criteria would apply irrespective of the level of processing of the food.





For example, the affidavit gives these thresholds:

Liquid foods: More than 2 g of added sugar or 175 mg of salt per 100 ml would be considered above the specified threshold for the respective nutrient.

Solid foods: More than 4.2 g of added fat or 625 mg of salt per 100 g would cross the specified threshold for the respective nutrient.

These are examples cited by FSSAI in the affidavit to explain how the proposed system would work. This also means the label would not be limited to foods that are considered highly processed. FSSAI has specifically said that the level of processing is not proposed as a criterion for deciding whether a product gets a front-of-pack warning.

Will The Label Look At Total Sugar And Saturated Fat?

Under the proposal, FSSAI has chosen to assess added sugar and added fat, rather than using total sugar and saturated fat as the primary thresholds.





The affidavit explains that naturally occurring sugars, such as those found in fruits and milk, are different from sugars added during processing or preparation. It also says that saturated fat alone does not capture the overall concern around excessive fat intake, which is why added fat has been proposed for the FoPL thresholds.





FSSAI has also clarified that trans fat is disclosed separately on food labels and is already subject to specific regulatory limits. It would not simply be added to the proposed total-fat calculation.





Also Read: Why Are Red Chillies Left On Snow In Japan? The Answer Takes 3 Years

What About Beverages And Non-Caloric Sweeteners?

The proposal also has a separate provision for beverages. For certain beverage categories, FSSAI has proposed displaying the relevant beverage category on the front of the pack, including in cases where the product is within the specified nutrient threshold. For beverages that cross the relevant sugar or salt threshold, the applicable nutrient warning would also be used.





There is another proposed change for products containing non-caloric sweeteners. Foods and beverages containing a non-caloric sweetener may carry the statement "CONTAIN NON CALORIC SWEETENER" on the front of the pack. FSSAI says this information is currently mentioned on the back.