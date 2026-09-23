Think about South Indian food, and the first thing that will come to your mind would probably be idli. Soft, delicious and so hearty, idli is something that has become a part of everyday rhythm for many. In South India, it's a breakfast staple, but many idli lovers love to eat it as a quick tiffin, a late-night meal or something they can pick up on the way to work. Thanks to its easy recipe and quick preparation, today you can find idli almost anywhere in India. But one city in India is so rooted in its taste and tradition, that it has earned the title of Idli Capital of the World.





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Chennai Is Known As The ‘Idli Capital Of The World'

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Chennai is often called the ‘Idli Capital of the World' because of the special place the dish holds in the city's food culture. Idli is also listed among Chennai's signature foods on the Incredible India portal. It is eaten not just for breakfast but also as a snack, a light meal and even a late-night bite.





In Chennai, idli is a common sight at restaurants and local outlets. It is made using a fermented batter of rice and black gram (urad dal), which is then steamed until soft. It is usually served with sambar and coconut chutney, although the side dishes can vary from one place to another.

Idli Has A Long-Running Place In Chennai's Tiffin Culture

Chennai's connection with idli goes back a long way. For generations, idli, dosa and vada have been seen as a regular item on menus across the city. In fact, as per reports, the Udupi hotels in the city helped make these dishes popular outside the homes. This turned idli into an everyday restaurant staple here.





This is one of the reasons why idli become such a common dish in the city. It is quick, filling and easy to find. Even today, a plate of idli served with sambar and chutney remains a top choice for many Chennai locals.





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And Chennai Has More Than One Kind Of Idli

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The classic white idli is just one of the many versions found in Chennai. There are many varieties like podi idlis, stuffed idlis etc. The city's love for idli has also led to many bizarre experiments. In 2015, a Chennai vendor made 1,000 kinds of idlis, some of which were even shaped like animals, numbers and other figures.





So, when you are in Chennai, you don't have to look hard for it. From old-school tiffin spots to newer restaurants, you can find it across menus in the city. Some places stick to the traditional combination of soft idlis, chutney and sambar. Others have their own variations.





This is why idli becomes so closely associated with Chennai, because here this dish never really goes out of fashion.