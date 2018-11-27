Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Their Food Catering Team Post-Konkani Wedding

Highlights Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception will take place in Mumbai

Foodlink Caterers from Mumbai reportedly catered for Konkani wedding

The food at Konkani wedding was served on banana leaves

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have mesmerized the whole nation and their fans around the world, with dreamy photos of their uber luxurious wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The couple, who were together for six years before they decided to tie the knot in November 2018, have returned to India post-wedding, but the party is far from over. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two separate wedding ceremonies- one Konkani, one Sindhi- which were both held in Italy, and a wedding reception in The Leela Palace in Bengaluru later. Another wedding reception will be held in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt tomorrow and a final one will be held for all the Bollywood bigwigs on December 1st. If you haven't got enough of the wedding pictures and reception videos, there are plenty of new details that have come trickling out from the wedding affair.





Deepika Paudkone and Ranveer Singh's wedding destination may have been foreign but they made sure that their guests were served only authentic desi delicacies during both Konkani and Sindhi weddings. A picture of the couple posing with the catering team of the Konkani wedding is going viral. The picture was posted by the Instagram account Deepveer.video. According to the page, Foodlink Caterers were the ones to serve the guests with authentic South Indian foods at the Konkani wedding affair.

Have a look at the bride and the groom with the catering team in Lake Como, Italy:





Don't they both look resplendent? Deepika Padukone had shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, post the Konkani wedding, where she was feeding him what looked like a ladoo. Padukone and Singh had sit down for a traditional Kokani meal - their first together as husband and wife - when the beautiful picture was taken. The meals had been laid out on fresh banana leaves, as is customary during South Indian weddings, and the new bride and groom had never looked more in love than at that point. Have a look at the loved-up picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their post-wedding meal:





Foodlink Caterers, as mentioned on the company's website, have a string of high profile clients which includes Mukesh Ambani, Shilpa Shetty, Jaya Bachchan and Asha Bhosle.







