Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding: These Traditional Sindhi Dishes Were Reportedly Served To Guests

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in two beautiful and equally resplendent ceremonies at a luxurious villa in Italy. Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have seen the gorgeous couple's photographs that they released on their respective social media pages last night. The pictures were taken one each at the Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremony and the internet still seems to be dazed under the effect of the magic spell that the pictures have cast on it. Fans and industry friends of the beautiful couple have all reacted to the pictures, which have gone viral. Bollywood A-listers, directors and producers have all posted heart-warming wishes for the couple, who looked oh-so regal in their wedding finery and anyone wo says they didn't look at their pictures twice is probably lying.





While we wait for more pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding affair, there are some more wedding details that have been revealed by various publications and news sources. Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani has claimed that traditional Sindhi delicacies were served to the guests, during the Hindu wedding ceremony, which was a part of the exclusive event. In an Instagram post, the photographer who has a huge following said, "Authentic Sindhi lunch was served at Deepika - Ranveer's north Indian wedding - Dal Pakwaan, Sai Bhaaji, Sindhi Curry #rabdi were served to guests... Sindhi traditions and taste all the way." Manglani yesterday claimed that the south Indian favourite filter coffee was served as a welcome drink to all the guests at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Konkani wedding.

He had claimed that filter coffee had been especially flown in to Italy from Bengaluru just for the south Indian wedding. The Konkani wedding saw a lavish Mangalorean feast laid out for guests to enjoy on banana leaves. Conversely, Sindhi dishes were served at yesterday's Sindhi ceremony, which took place around 1.30 in the afternoon (Central European Standard Time). Some reports have even claimed that the Italian staff at the villa was trained in Hindi and Konkani languages in order to be able to converse with the guests and cater to their demands.





Well, we can't wait to see more pictures of the wedding venue and lovely couple from the grand two-day affair.







