Let's admit it; if you are a fan of Indian food, then just one dish is not enough to satisfy you! No matter which state's cuisine you are having, we always want to order more and more dishes. And sometimes, we may not even be able to finish all the things on our table, yet we want to have that one more bite of our most beloved recipes. So, if this is something which you also go through, then there are chances that you might skip the individual meals and order a thali altogether. This way, we get to have the snacks, main course, desserts and even drinks on one plate. While usually thalis only include of maximum of five to seven dishes, would you ever try a thali that gives you more than 15 dishes? And that's not only it; if you finish this big thali, you also get to win Rs. 8.5 Lakhs! Don't believe us? Well, then allow us to introduce you to this 'Iron Man Thali.'





In a recent video uploaded by food blogger @yumyumindia, we can see them indulging in this massive thali. The thali includes kebabs and tikkas for starters. Then for the main course, we can spot chole, dum aloo, dal makhni, aloo gobhi, kadhi, shahi paneer, kadhai paneer, and many other sabzis with a bunch of naans and rotis. Along with that, there were also small buckets of plain rice and biryanis. Then for the dessert, we could see two bowls of gulab jamun. This thali also included five types of drinks. As per @yumyumindia, if two people could finish this thali in 30 minutes, they could win ₹ 8.5 lakhs! This thali is available at Ardour 2.1, Delhi. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since this video was shared by the blogger, it has been viewed 1.1 million times and has 98.7K likes. Many people have commented that this thali looks delicious and that they would be up for the challenge to finish it! What do you think about this huge thali? Would you be able to finish it in 30 minutes? Let us know in the comments below!