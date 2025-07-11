From serving tea on the streets of Nagpur to becoming a viral sensation, Sunil Patel, aka Dolly Chaiwala, is now turning his popularity into a business empire. Dolly Chaiwala became popular on the internet for this theatrical chai-making style and quirky outfits. He rose to more fame after serving chai to Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Now, Dolly Chaiwala is ready to embark on his next venture. In a recent Instagram post, he announced the plans for opening Dolly franchise tea stores and carts pan-India.





The post read, "It's India's first viral street brand, and now it's a business opportunity. From carts to flagship cafes, we're launching nationwide and looking for real people with real passion to carry this dream forward."





Also Read: Starbucks India Denies Rumours Stating Dolly Chaiwala Is Its Brand Ambassador

Inviting potential franchisees to apply to own a Dolly store, the post continued, "If you've ever wanted to build something big, something desi, something truly legendary - this is your moment. Limited cities. Unlimited chai. Applications open now." Dolly Chaiwala also dropped a Google application form on his Instagram story.







The post instantly went viral, with some users cheering for Dolly Chaiwala while others found the update hard to digest.





One user commented, "Ab hui real success ke raste pe chalne wali chaal, Mama. Go big, make Nagpur proud and stand out!" Another wrote, "Kis kis ko yeh hazam nahi hua!? Anyways, congratulations to him."





Also Read:Bill Gates Enjoys Chai From Nagpur Vendor Dolly Chaiwala, Praises "Indian Innovation"





A third added, "Just one Bill Gates visit made a business model out of his viral tea-making style," a person pointed out. A user said, "Everything has a trend for a limited time. After some time, that trend fades away. Just like that, Dolly's trend is also settling. Time is fast, and people want something new every day."





A user opined, "The speed at which he is going, it's not sustainable. People always look for consistent quality vs different experience."