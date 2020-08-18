This Viral 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe Is So Easy, Even Kids Can Make It

These chocolate truffle balls can easily be made at home with just three ingredients.

Whether we eat a simple Indian meal or a lavish Italian one - the craving for a sweet indulgence post meal is common to all. A delicious dessert is what completes the ideal meal, especially for those who have a sweet tooth. After all, as the saying goes, stressed is desserts spelt backwards, right? Jokes apart, this three ingredient chocolate truffle recipe is the ultimate sweet delight which is now going viral on social media. Take a look at the recipe shared on Instagram:





The recipe was shared on Instagram by user @honeybobabear. The video went viral on social media garnering nearly 200k views on the social media application. Users commented on how easy the recipe was, thanking the food blogger and creator for her innovation. She also had many other recipes on her handle, however, this easy chocolate truffle balls recipe is the one which caught our attention.





Here Is The Full Recipe Text Of Chocolate Truffle With Just Three Ingredients:

To make the three-ingredient chocolate truffle, all that was needed were chocolate biscuits, cream cheese and white chocolate chips. Firstly, an entire pack of chocolate biscuits were finely ground in a blender until they became a fine powder. This powder was then combined with eight ounces or 1 cup of cream cheese. A small quantity of the powder was also put aside for later use. This formed a thick chocolate mixture which was then rolled into small balls and put into the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.





While the chocolate truffle balls cooled down, white chocolate chips were melted in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Then, with the help of a spoon or spatula she broke the white chocolate down into a thick, creamy concoction. After this, the chocolate truffle balls were retrieved from the refrigerator and dipped into the white chocolate mixture. The leftover chocolate powder was sprinkled on top of the chocolate truffle and the final dessert was refrigerated for another 10 minutes.





So, the next time you're looking for a quick dessert recipe, look no further than this amazing chocolate truffle that you can easily whip up at home in no time!







