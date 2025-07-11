When it's raining outside, our cravings hit differently. We want something hot, spicy and comforting to pair with our chai. Aloo tikki, samosa, pakodas and kachori are some popular go-to options. When served piping hot with chutney, this combo is unbeatable. As delicious as they are, the downside is that they're all high in carbs. If you're trying to cut down on carbs or lose weight, indulging in these snacks isn't always the best option. But does that mean you should skip monsoon snacks altogether? Not at all! You can still enjoy delicious monsoon treats without loading up on carbs, even when ordering from an online food delivery app. Just be smart about your choices. Below, we'll be sharing five low-carb munchies that taste amazing and won't mess with your diet.

Monsoon Snacks | Here Are 5 Low-Carb Monsoon Munchies You Must Try:

1. Egg Chaat

Spicy, tangy and protein-packed, egg chaat is a great low-carb alternative to bhel or sev puri. Made with boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, lemon juice and chaat masala, it's light and super filling. Don't worry, you'll still get to taste similar chatpata flavours, but minus the guilt of consuming extra calories.

2. Chana Chaat

Another delicious chaat you can savour is chana chaat. To make it, boiled black chickpeas are tossed with veggies, chutney and spices. The result is a lip-smacking chaat that's both healthy and tasty. It's high in fibre and protein, which helps control hunger and support weight loss. Don't forget to squeeze fresh lime juice into it.

3. Tandoori Bhutta

What's monsoon without bhutta? When seasoned with lime and masala, its combination is worth dying for. While corn isn't carb-free, it's still a much better alternative to deep-fried snacks. Skip the butter for a cleaner, lighter version. Apart from tandoori bhutta, you can also try other exciting options like peri-peri bhutta.

4. Paneer Tikka

Craving something rich and spicy? Paneer tikka is a fantastic option to try. Marinated in spices and grilled to perfection, it's a healthier alternative to fried snacks. Opt for versions with minimal cream and oil to keep it guilt-free. You'll enjoy the creamy texture and the protein-packed goodness of paneer, making it a satisfying snack choice.

5. Masala Sprouts Salad

You can also treat yourself to warm moong sprouts salads. The addition of onions, chillies and lemon juice gives it a spicy and tangy flavour, making it truly delicious. It's nutritious and filling and can easily be made at home or even ordered from an online food delivery platform. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself craving it again and again.

With these smart snack swaps, you can enjoy your cravings without going off track. They'll make your monsoon a lot better!





