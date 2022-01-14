The concept of the Indian thali has traversed the lengths and breadths of the country. Whichever state of India you may be in, you'll find a unique Thali with a variety of delicacies from that region. Most Thalis serve a combination of lentils, vegetables, rice and breads. However, a unique 'Baahubali' Thali from Delhi has recently caught our attention. The giant thali has magnanimous portions of a plethora of dishes. In fact, finishing this whopping thali may even win you prize money of Rs. 8 lakhs! The video of the Baahubali thali was shared on YouTube by food blogger Rajneesh Gyani, who goes by the handle 'Are You Hungry'. Take a look:











(Also Read: This 5-Ft Gujarati 'Cricket Thali' Featured Dishes Like Kohli Khaman, Dhoni Khichdi And More)





The video of the Baahubali thali has gone viral in a few days' time, raking in over 2 million views. The food challenge was from a restaurant called Ardor 2.1 in Connaught Place, New Delhi. In the clip, Rajneesh Gyani attempts the challenge with a friend. He was asked to finish the entire thali in a matter of just 40 minutes to win the prize money of Rs. 8 lakhs.

The nearly 15-minute long clip showed the entire process of the bloggers completing the food challenge. The giant Baahubali thali comprised of a number of North Indian delicacies. First, the entire Thali was assembled. Some of the dishes in the Thali were Tamatar ka Shorba, Papdi Chaat, Gobhi Matar, Dal Tadka, Kadhi Pakoda, Aloo Palak, Malai Kofta, Soya Chaap Masala, Kadhaai Paneer, Dal Makhani, Dum Aloo, Saag and Paneer Tikka Masala. Veg Biryani, steamed rice and assorted breads complimented the meal. Papads, salads, Raita and pickled onions could also be seen in the Thali. Jaljeera and Rose sherbet were also provided as drinks in the Thali. For desserts, there was a portion of Gulab Jamun as well.





(Also Read: Gujarati Thali, Naga Thali And More: Make These 7 Traditional Thalis Easily At Home)

Every state and region of India has its own unique Thalis.

The bloggers managed to complete the food challenge in the stipulated time, thus winning the prize money of Rs. 8 lakhs. They celebrated their win, but said that they would donate the prize money to a charity.





Do you think you could finish the Giant Baahubali Thali in just 40 minutes? Tell us in the comments below.