The internet is quite an amusing place for all the food lovers out there. There are many foodies who like to document their experiences and share them with people online. However, there are some pictures and videos that can leave a bitter taste in one's mouth. For instance, when people come up with weird food combinations where they mix unusual ingredients just for the sake of novelty (and even more views). Such experiments don't always go down well with everyone — like creating a Maggi ice cream! Yes, you read that right.





Ideally, Maggi and ice cream are meant to be consumed separately. However, a viral video shows the two being mixed together to create Maggi ice-cream rolls. Not surprising that the internet has given a big thumbs down to the creation.





(Also read: Stuffed Maggi Mirch And More: 7 Weird Maggi Dishes That Confused The Internet)





The video was uploaded by @thegreatindianfoodie and has garnered 177k views and 5,292 likes. In the video, we can see a person creating this bizarre fusion.





First, he takes cooked Maggie covered with the quintessential masala, albeit keeping it dry. He then unabashedly pours a generous amount of cream into it. Finally, he crushes it and blends it, before giving it the shape of rolls.





Well, it does not end there. He takes those rolls on a plate and tops it with some chocolate sauce followed by colourful sprinkles for garnishing.

The caption reads, “Ye maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho ra hai maa”, which roughly translates to “The powers of Maggi are being misused.”





Watch the video here:

(Also read: Bizarre! Ghaziabad Vendor Makes Noodles With This Cold Drink, Leaves Internet Disgusted)





The video has left Maggi and ice-cream lovers in absolute shock.





One user said, “Stop it already,” while the other one wrote, “I need holy water to cleanse my eyes and soul now”.





Another comment read, “Ab vada pav ka mat banana (now please don't create something similar using a vada pav).”





Someone sarcastically stated, “Ab bhai samosa aur biryani ki bhi ice cream bana daalo, vahi baaki reh agay hain (Why leave out samosa and biryani? Use them as well to make such ice creams).”





In yet another video of a similar fusion dish, a person mixed dosa and ice-cream together to create something like masala dosa ice cream roll. A shop in Delhi has been making that, and a video of the same was shared by @thegreatindianfoodie. In the clip, we see masala dosa being crushed to bits and cream being added to that. Finally, it is served as rolls. Watch the video here.





Yay or nay? What do you have to say about these weird food combinations?