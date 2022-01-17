Who doesn't like ice cream, right? Come winter or summer, we wouldn't think for a second before saying 'yes' to the creamy and frozen treat. Ice cream rolls are the recent obsession on social media. A treat for the eyes, these rolls are prepared right in front of you. One can add any ingredient or topping of their choice and can see the satisfying process of the roll coming to life. However, for all you ice cream roll lovers out there, we have some news! An Instagram video has gone viral and it shows a rather bizarre ingredient that has been used to prepare the famous ice cream rolls. Unlike all of the toppings that you could imagine being used for the preparation, this particular one is savoury and is quite a famous meal on its own.





A shop in Delhi has been preparing a Masala dosa ice cream roll and the video is making people go crazy in the comments section. Fans of both the dishes are unable to comprehend the combined taste and are furious at the creation. The video was uploaded by @thegreatindianfoodie and has garnered 1.4 million views, 16.2k likes, 2720 comments and the numbers are increasing with every passing minute. In the video, you can see that masala dosa is first crushed to bits and mixed with the cream, it is then blended properly and shaped into rolls. The plate of ice cream rolls is topped with the aloo masala filling and served along with coconut chutney. Look at the video here:







The bizarre creation has gotten people talking and the comments left on the video range from disgust to disapproval. "NO. JUST NO." read one comment "Chatni ki b ice cream bna dete" (Should have made ice cream with the chutney as well) read the other, and, "Kitna accha kaam kr rahe ho Sukrit bhai. Ab mann hi nahi karega Curfew Todd ke bahar jaane ka bilkul bhi" (You are doing such a great job Sukrit. Seeing this, no one will want to disobey the curfew to get out of their homes) read one more comment.











What are your thoughts about these fusion dishes being made in today's time. Do you think the creations are getting out of hand? Let us know in the comments below.