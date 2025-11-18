Whether you like them runny, crispy, stuffed, scrambled, or swimming in curry, eggs somehow always deliver. They are quick, nutritious, filling, and almost impossible to mess up. Because when it comes to a perfect egg fry, that golden balance of crisp edges and soft centre can feel tricky. Thanks to a food vlogger's viral demo on Instagram, we now have a ridiculously simple, one-minute method to nail the perfect Anda Fry every single time. Here's the full recipe, plus the clever trick behind it. If you love egg fry, this one's about to be your go-to. This recipe is inspired by a vlogger's quick Andhra-style fry that's spicy, crispy, and pairs beautifully with dal-rice, sambar, chapati, or even biryani. If you're an egg lover, you're probably bookmarking this already.

The vlogger wrote as the caption, “Today I'm sharing a super quick and delicious Anda Fry recipe! This is a spicy Andhra-style egg fry that goes perfectly with dal rice, sambar, chapati or biryani.”

Watch The Full Video Below:

Ingredients To Make Andhra-Style Egg Fry

Boiled eggs

Red chilli powder

Turmeric (haldi)

Salt

Pepper

Oil

Chopped onions

Chopped green chilli

Chopped coriander leaves

How To Make Andhra-Style Egg Fry

Here's how the vlogger makes it:

Heat oil in a small wok. The snug fit ensures the egg gets evenly fried. Place a boiled egg in the oil. Crack a raw egg directly on top of the boiled one. This gives that crisp outer layer and soft inside. Sprinkle salt, then add chopped onions, chopped green chilli, coriander, haldi, red chilli powder and pepper. Let it cook until the bottom crisps up. Flip gently so the other side cooks too. In a minute, you have got a perfectly fried, flavour-packed egg that looks restaurant-worthy. The video ends with a gorgeous golden egg fry, crispy edges, soft centre, and masala hugging every bit of it.

Why You Will Love This Anda Fry Recipe

According to the vlogger, It gets ready in just a minute. It is crispy outside, soft and flavourful inside. It is super beginner-friendly; anyone could cook it. It is great for tiffin boxes, rushed mornings, or a quick dinner add-on.





Will you try this recipe? Let us know in the comments below!