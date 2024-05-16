When we think of South Indian cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind is hearty sambar. For the unversed, sambar is a South Indian vegetarian stew made with lentils and vegetables. It is actually one of the healthiest, most wholesome, and comforting dishes around. You can pair it with anything, from dosas to idlis, and even rice. The best part of piping hot sambar is that it is extremely versatile, so you can add as many vegetables as you like. The veggies add their nutritional benefits to the dish, and you can enjoy it guilt-free for any meal. Personally, I am a big fan of sambar, and I keep looking for different sambar recipes to experiment with. Are you also a die-hard fan of sambar? If yes, then you have come to the right article.





Digital creator Shreya Agarwala, also known as Oh! Cheat Day, shared an easy and unique recipe for Kerala-style onion sambar on her social media handle. Check it out for yourself!

How To Make Kerala-Style Onion Sambar | Easy Kerala-Style Onion Sambar Recipe

Digital creator Shreya Agarwala (@ohcheatday) shared an easy recipe for Kerala-style onion sambar on her Instagram handle. To make this dish, start by dry-roasting masalas - coriander seeds, dried Kashmiri red chillies, black pepper, and whole methi. Now add grated coconut to the pan, mix well, and cook until it's slightly brown. Grind them with water into a smooth paste. Take a pan and add some coconut oil. Now add mustard seeds, hing, methi and curry leaves, and let the ingredients splutter a bit. Once that happens, add small onions along with salt and turmeric.





Mix the ingredients well and roast them. Now add tamarind water and some jaggery to the pan and combine all the ingredients. Add the ground masala to the pan along with a little water and let it cook. Cover and let the sambar come together beautifully. And it's ready!

Try these easy sambar recipes this week.

Easy Sambar Recipes To Try This Week

If Shreya Agarwala's easy recipe for Kerala-style Onion Sambar has made you drool over the screen, then try some other easy sambar recipes at home this week.

1. Jackfruit Spinach Sambar

A unique sambar recipe that is mostly consumed during the auspicious festival of Vishu, jackfruit spinach sambar is packed with nutrition and flavour. This sambar recipe is perfect if you want to take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. Find the full recipe for Jackfruit Spinach Sambar here.

2. Brinjal Sambar

Give your regular sambar an eggplantish twist by adding brinjal to it. This is especially beneficial if you have picky eaters at home. The addition of brinjal will make your sambar more wholesome while adding nutritional value to it. Find the full recipe for Brinjal Sambar here.

3. Buttermilk Sambar

What better way to enjoy summer than adding some buttermilk to your sambar? Buttermilk sambar has a delightful tang to it, and when combined with ladyfinger and brinjal, it makes a quick and wholesome dish. Pair it with rice and enjoy! Find the full recipe for Buttermilk Sambar here.

4. Arachu Vitta Sambar

A must-have during Onam, Arachu Vitta Sambar mixes lentils with drumsticks, coconut, tamarind, and other spices. This sambar also has a blend of toor and urad dal, making it protein-rich! Find the full recipe for Arachu Vitta Sambar here.





