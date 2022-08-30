If you're someone who loves exploring different cuisines, then Thai cuisine is something that you simply cannot miss out on! From mouth-watering dishes like Thai green curry, pad Thai noodles, chicken satay, tom yum soup and more - they are every foodie's delight! Thai food has gained immense popularity over the years and this is mainly because it shares distinct similarities with Indian cuisine. We Indians love our rice, curries and spices. And guess what? So do people in Thailand! So, if you're craving some authentic Thai food, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a Thai egg fried rice recipe that is super delicious and can be prepared in just 30 minutes.





This recipe has rice topped with omelette strips, cucumber, coriander and fish sauce. It is not only oozing with flavours but is also rich in protein. You can relish its taste as is or even pair it with a curry of your choice. Make this quick and easy recipe for lunch or dinner or when you simply want to have something different. It'll be loved by kids and adults, alike. Read the recipe below.

Thai Egg Fried Rice Recipe: How To Make Thai Egg Fried Rice

First, heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large frying pan and add egg. Swirl, till set. Remove from the pan and cut it into strips and keep aside. Now, heat the rest of the oil in the same pan and add garlic and spring onions. Saute over high heat till glossy and add the rice. Next, stir-fry over high heat till the rice is heated through. Add fish sauce, coriander and omelette strips. Mix well. Garnish with cucumber and serve hot!











Make this simple and yummy dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it.