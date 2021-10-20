If there's one thing that we all love with all our hearts, it has to be cake! Years of culinary experimentations have not only given us new and delicious cake flavours, but has also made cake a piece of art. Bakers from all around the world have taken up the challenge of turning almost anything into a cake. We find this so entertaining that we have TV shows like Nailed It, Cake Boss and Baking Impossible that work on the plot to bake the most intriguing and creative desserts! Our love for baking helped us discover a mind-blowing video that has us amazed and we are sure it will amaze you too. The trend of turning cakes into real-life objects was taken on another level by Chef Natalie Sideserf. Here's the video:











American Chef Natalie Sideserf posted this video on her Instagram account @sideserfcakes. The clip featured a banana python snake, but a few seconds later she cuts into the snake and shows that the snake is actually a cake! This moment of realization that the snake is a realistic cake has the internet's mind-blown. Had she not cut the cake in half, nobody would be able to understand that it was not a real snake, that's how realistic the "snake cake" looks. This viral video has over 1.5 million views and 117k likes! Natalie Sideserf is known for making realistic cakes like these, she has even managed to make a cake look like a hairy, used brush! Take a look yourself:











The internet is surely divided about their opinion on these realistic cakes. Some consider it an artistic marvel while others disapprove of the idea of turning cakes into real objects. What do you feel? Would be interested in taking a bite of the 'snake cake' or would you be too scared to even take a bite? Tell us how you feel in the comments section below!









