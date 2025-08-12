In Indian kitchens, tadka is more than just a cooking step. It is a game-changer that defies the taste and texture of a dish. It is that moment when spices hit hot oil and sizzle into life is when a dish truly begins to speak. Whether it is the earthy aroma of garlic, the sharp punch of mustard seeds, or the comforting warmth of ghee, tadka sets the tone for everything that follows. And the best part? You do not need fancy ingredients or hours of preparation. Just one spoon, a few spices, and the right oil can completely transform your everyday meals.





This feature is all about those little tweaks. Here, we speak about how switching hing for garlic or mustard oil for ghee can give your dal, sabzi, or chutney a whole new vibe. So, if you have ever wondered why your grandmother's tadka tastes different from yours, read on.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Types Of Tadka You Can Add To A Bowl Of Dal

What Is A Tadka?

Tadka, also known as tempering, is the process of heating oil or ghee and adding spices to release their flavours. It is usually done at the beginning or end of cooking, depending on the dish. The science is simple - hot fat acts as a carrier, pulling out the essential oils from spices and herbs, and infusing it in your dish for aroma and taste.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

But tadka is not one-size-fits-all. The ingredients you choose, the oil you use, and even the timing can make a huge difference. Think of it as seasoning with soul.

Tadka Tweaks That Transform Your Cooking:

Here are some classic tadka ingredients and how swapping them can change the mood of your dish:

1. Ghee Vs Mustard Oil:

Ghee is rich, mellow, and comforting. It is perfect for dishes like dal, khichdi, and halwa. It adds a warm depth that feels like home.

Mustard oil is bold, pungent, and sharp. It is ideal for Bengali curries, saag, and fish and mutton preparations. It brings a rustic edge that cuts through heavier flavours.

Try this: Make two bowls of same dal or order from a nearby restaurant through food delivery apps. Then add ghee tadka to one and mustard oil to the other. You will taste the difference instantly.

2. Curry Leaves Vs Methi Seeds:

Curry leaves are fresh, citrusy, and aromatic. They are a must in South Indian dishes like sambar, rasam, and coconut chutneys.

Methi seeds are slightly bitter and grounding. They work beautifully in kadhi, pickles, and Punjabi-style sabzis.

Quick hack:

Fry methi seeds just until they darken. Excess tempering can turn them bitter.

Curry leaves, on the other hand, should crackle and crisp up.

3. Garlic Vs Hing (Asafoetida):

Garlic is bold, earthy, and intense. It is great for rajma, chole, lehsuni dal, and stir-fried vegetables.

Hing is subtle, savoury, and digestive-friendly. It shines in Jain recipes, simple dals, and dishes where onion and garlic are avoided.

Cooking tip:

A pinch of hing in hot ghee can lift even the plainest dal.

Garlic, when browned just right, adds a smoky depth to your dish.

4. Whole Red Chillies Vs Green Chillies:

Whole red chillies add smoky heat and colour. They are perfect for dry sabzis, dals, and tadkas that need a slow burn.

Green chillies bring sharp, fresh spice. Use them in poha, upma, and quick stir-fries for a zesty kick.

Quick fix: If you want heat without overpowering flavour, slit green chillies instead of chopping them.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dal Tadka Without A Drop Of Oil (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: Getty

The Double Tadka Trick:

It simply means adding one tadka at the start of cooking and another just before serving. This boosts aroma, adds layers of flavour, and makes your dish feel freshly made, even if it was cooked hours ago.





Best instance:





Start your dal with mustard seeds, cumin, and green chillies. And just before serving, heat ghee, add garlic and red chillies, and pour it over the dal. The result? A dish that smells divine and tastes even better.





Double tadka works wonders for dals, kadhi, and even sabzis like baingan bharta or aloo tamatar. And on days you do not feel like cooking, order these sabzis online and add a tadka of your choice to amp up the taste, just before serving.

5 Of The Most Popular Tadka Combinations To Try At Home:

South Indian Style: Mustard seeds + urad dal + curry leaves + dry red chillies Punjabi Style: Cumin + garlic + green chillies + coriander powder Gujarati Style: Mustard seeds + hing + curry leaves + sesame seeds Bengali Style: Panch phoron (five-spice mix) in mustard oil Jain Style: Ghee + hing + jeera + ginger

Each combo brings its own character. Try them with different dishes and see what suits your taste.





Also Read: Rajasthani Dahi Tadka: A Refreshing Dish That Pairs Perfectly With Everyday Meals

Tadka Tips For Beginners | The Right Way To Add tadka To Your Meal:

Step 1. Heat oil properly before adding spices. If the oil is not hot enough, the spices will not release their flavour.





Step 2. Add spices in the right order. It should be whole spices first, then herbs and then powders.





Step 3. Use a small pan or ladle for tadka to control heat and avoid burning.





Step 4. Pour tadka over the dish and cover it for a minute to trap the aroma.





Also Read: Here's How You Can Make Perfect Tadka For Traditional Curd Rice





Tadka is proof that small things make a big difference. Whether you are cooking for comfort or experimenting with new tastes, your tadka can set the tone. Happy Cooking!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.



