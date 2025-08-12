A shocking viral video from Kanpur has left viewers questioning hygiene standards at dhabas. The clip, reportedly filmed at Bajpai Dhaba on the Kanpur GT Road Highway, shows two customers confronting staff after discovering an entire baby lizard baked inside a tandoori roti. In the footage, a customer unwraps a foil-covered stack of rotis and reveals one with an entire lizard lodged between its layers. Holding it up to the camera, he points to the dead lizard's head protruding from the roti.





In the video, the customer says, "Chhipkali ka poora bacha hai. Choti-moti cheez nahi hai jo dikhai na padi ho, bahot badi cheez hai ye (There is a whole baby lizard here. It is not a small thing that could have been missed, it's a very big thing)." The customers added that they vomited after consuming this contaminated roti.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.





The incident prompted Kanpur's food safety department to inspect the dhaba. Food safety inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh shared that their two-member team found "a lot of dirt" on the premises, reported India Today. "Samples of tandoori paneer and vegetables were collected for testing. The dhaba was subsequently sealed," he said.





As per reports, local police authorities stated they had not received a formal complaint and can act only once it is filed. While they have seen the video, no FIR has been registered so far. The dhaba, reportedly run by Sonu Bajpai, has not issued a statement on the matter. The identity of the customers and the exact date of the incident remain unknown.