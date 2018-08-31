Want To Get Lean And Fit? Eat Negative Calorie Veggies Like Yami Gautam

Highlights Yami Gautam has been working out for her role in upcoming movie

Yami's Thursday night dinner was made up of broccoli and mushrooms

Broccoli and mushrooms are both negative calorie foods for weight loss

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. She will also be seen in 'Uri', opposite Vicky Kaushal. Gautam, who has been seen working out to sport the look of a fierce lawyer for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', is quite a food lover and her Instagram feed stands testimony to that. Yami Gautam often posts pictures of food from her vacations around the world and her sister, Surilie Gautam, is often seen as her eating partner. Although, she does indulge in sinful goodies during her vacations, Yami Gautam seemingly believes in leading quite a healthy lifestyle otherwise. Her day-to-day meals are often seen to include nutritious veggies and fruits. Yesterday as well, Yami posted a snapshot of her Thursday night meal, which gave us major healthy food inspiration.





Yami Gautam posted the picture of a plateful of broccoli florets and mushrooms on Thursday night. Both the vegetables are great additions to the diet of those who wish to lose weight and build muscle. Yami's snapshot gives us a peak into what goes into maintain her super fit physique!





Both broccoli and mushrooms are negative-calorie vegetables, with a 100 gm portion of broccoli having just 34 calories and the same portion of mushrooms having just 22 calories (as per the USDA data). This means that the process of digestion of these two vegetables takes up more calories than these vegetables actually contain, which leads to weight loss. Broccoli is rich in fibre and other essential nutrients and helps in promoting satiety. Mushrooms are also rich in protein, which is a crucial nutrient for muscle development and is also one of the most filling nutrients.





Now, we know how Yami Gautam manages to look as fabulously lean as she does! Well, we wish Yami Gautam all the best for the upcoming release and wish she continues to share such steal-worthy diet tips with us!







