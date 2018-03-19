Batti Gul Metre Chalu Actor Yami Gautam Showed Us How To Do Cheat Meal Right!

Highlights Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Yami Gautam had a Sunday cheat meal.

Yami had a pasta with garlic bread as her 'cheat eat'.

Pasta is a great way to get your carb load to build muscle.

Yami Gautam has been spotted slipping in the 'beast mode' frequently nowadays. The actor is preparing for her role in the flick that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie revolves around the life of a common man and his fight against power distribution companies and Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film. The role will show Yami in a never-seen-before avatar and she is leaving no stone unturned in prepping for it.

Yami's Instagram followers are regularly being updated about her role prep through her Insta-stories and posts, which show the actor working hard in the gym. But that doesn't mean that Yami doesn't believe in taking breaks and cutting lose. Yami Gautam was in Thailand recently and had a great time exploring the markets and the street food there.



However, we're pretty sure she burned it all in the gym, in the days that followed. It seems like the actor has her cheat days too and is a food lover just as much as us. Yesterday too, Yami posted a snapshot from her Sunday cheat meal on her Instagram stories. Have a look!



That cheesy pasta with garlic bread looks delicious, doesn't it? We wonder how many extra hours Yami will have to spend in the gym, to burn all of this up! But then again, that's what cheat days are for- indulging your gluttony like there's no tomorrow!

We can't wait to watch her badass on-screen avatar in Batti Gul Metre Chalu! What about you?