Let's admit it; many of us frequently entered the kitchen as toddlers but didn't use our first set of pots or pans until we were compelled to make a bowl of instant noodles for ourselves. While you might remember your first cooking experience when you were a grown teenager, this mother-son duo on Instagram is here to set new kitchen goals early on. A blogger from Hyderabad @monikablends has created a safe space for her child to experiment and have fun along with her in the kitchen. The adorable 4-year-old boy, Rahyl, has a list of his favourite dishes that he loves eating, but this time, he is on the other side of the countertop.





A recent Instagram reel video shared by the blogger shows the child making his favourite peanut chutney. What's even more adorable is that the entire video has been recorded with the sweet voice of the child himself. You can hear him spell out the step-by-step recipe, carefully adding ingredients to the blender. Once blended, the chutney is topped with tadka and you can see Rahyl enjoy a spoonful of his favourite chutney.





What Rahyl and his mother have prepared here is the classic peanut chutney that you can pair with roti, dosa, idli, rice and other dishes too. They start off by roasting the peanuts, adding these to a blender along with ginger-garlic, coriander leaves and curry leaves. Some yoghurt and salt are added before blending them to a smooth paste. A sizzling tempering of oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves is then added on top before serving it to the adorable child. Look at the video here:







A number of people left heart-warming comments on the video; one comment read "I love the recipe more because of this voice-over.... Too too cute...Simple recipe personified with personalisation", while the other read "He's such a sweetheart. Love to Rahyl ...mast chutney", and another one read "Cutest cooking video ever"





What are your thoughts on this adorable video? Would you like to try the little chef's recipe? Let us know in the comments below.