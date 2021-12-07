Foodies know that certain dishes taste extra delicious when they are enjoyed at a particular time. Pakodas taste extra crispy when we are surrounded by monsoon rain showers, gajar ka halwa just melts in our mouth in the cold breeze of winters and lemonade tastes extra refreshing on a hot summer day. Another such seasonal delicacy is gur. The onset of winter makes gur a must-have for every Indian. Nowadays, this food is available all year round, but the freshest and the tastiest gur is only enjoyed during winters. Winter special recipes like chikki, gur ke chawal and more such dishes use gur as sweetener. Indians also use gur as a substitute for sugar in recipes like gajar ka halwa and laddoos.





This sweet treat is made after a time-consuming process of boiling the sugarcane juice till it is completely concentrated. We found a video giving a glimpse of this elaborate process and we were amazed! The amount of time and effort it takes to make gur is truly mind-blowing. Take a look:





In the video, kilograms of sugarcanes are pressed through a giant juicer to extract fresh sugarcane juice. Then the juice is cleaned by boiling it at high temperatures and the impurities are removed. The clean juice is processed by boiling it till it is concentrated to a thin sticky orange liquid. Then the liquid is cooled down by folding it to give us the gur we know and love. Uploaded by Foody Vishal on YouTube, the video has over 46k views.





Also known as jaggery, gur is highly recommended in winters due to its numerous health benefits. Jaggery may help reduce the irritation one feels during cough; it also helps reduce dryness of the throat. According to Dietitian Sunita Chowdhary from BLK Super Speciality Hospital says, "To keep the body warm we need heat and the heat is produced by the calories from food. That is why jaggery is considered warm as it gives enough calories to keep the body warm. It also helps to dilate blood vessels and produces warmth in the body. It is therefore said to be beneficial to have jaggery in winters."





This healthy delight is prepared after a lot of hard work and effort. Do you think you can replicate this process at home? Do tell us in the comments section below!



