There's something about winter and desserts that is so inseparable. The moment the temperature dips and winter chills begin, we immediately reach out for warm and comforting halwas, kheer, chikki and so much more. While we are all aware of the traditional Indian winter dessert recipes such as gajar ka halwa and peanut chikki, there is a unique winter dessert that you may not have tried before. Known as 'Gur ke Chawal', this humble recipe gives a twist to the usual rice dessert. You may have heard of sweet rice or 'Meethe Chawal' earlier, but this gur ke chawal is a class apart





Jaggery or gur is touted to be a winter superfood for reasons more than one. We have consumed it since times immemorial in winter season, whether in the form of chikki or pairing with sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. But do you know there is actually a nutritional reason behind consuming jaggery in winters? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently said that the combination of jaggery and ghee can boost immunity during the winter season. Further, it can also keep the body warm, clear out sinuses and prevent cold. Gur also is known to increase the body's resistance to infections and diseases. Pair it with rice and dry fruits, and you have a winter dessert recipe that's a complete winner!





A winter staple, jaggery can be used in many different ways in Indian cooking. Photo: iStock

The best part about the gur ke chawal recipe is that it requires simple ingredients that are available in our kitchens. Further, this winter dessert is not just healthy but also extremely delicious. So without further ado, let's get started with the recipe!

Winter Dessert: How To Make Gur Ke Chawal | Jaggery Rice Recipe For Winter Season

In an empty pan, bring water to a boil. Add rice, cardamom seeds and cloves, and give it a stir. Let the water evaporate completely and make sure the rice is perfectly cooked from the inside. Keep it aside. In a separate pan, add some ghee. Now add the boiled rice to the same pan and let it heat up again. Now, carefully sprinkle the jaggery powder into the rice to make gur ke chawal. Give the chawal a good mix so that the gur is absorbed completely. Remove from heat. Sprinkle some chopped dry fruits and serve the gur ke chawal warm and fresh!

