Watch: Try <i>Bharwan Pyaz Ki Sabzi</i> - A Simple Yet Yummy Stuffed Onion Recipe

Bharwan pyaz recipe is a must-try.

This stuffed onion dish is super yummy and easy to make.

Often we find ourselves standing clueless in the kitchen when we can't decide what to cook. Sometimes, there may be no vegetables at home or sometimes you won't be able to decide what to cook something unique with them. This recipe is for all those times. All you need are onions and some spices and you can make a delicious sabzi for your Indian meals. We use always onions as the base ingredient to make different sabzis; here we'll use only onions to make its own sabzi. Finally, pyaz will hog all the limelight it always deserved.





If you like bharwan tamatar, bharwan karela, bharwan tinde and all stuffed vegetables dishes, you'll love bharwan pyaz too (maybe more than all the other dishes). Food vlogger Alpa Modi shared this onion recipe on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Watch: Bharwan Pyaz Ki Sabzi Recipe Video:





Peel and keep whole onions and you are ready to make this unique pyaz ki sabzi. Just make some gashes in the onions without cutting them and fill them with a masala mix of various spices - red chilli powder, dry mango powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder , cumin powder and fennel seeds along with some salt. Shallow fry the stuffed onions in oil and leftover masala mix, and your bharwan pyaz ki sabzi is ready.

Please treat this special onion sabzi as any other Indian dish and pair it with roti, paratha, poori or any other Indian bread of your choice. Enjoy!









