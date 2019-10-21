Make Maharashtra-Special Spring Onion Or Hare Pyaz Ki Sabzi In Minutes! (Recipe Video)

Spring onion offers great taste and many health benefits

Highlights Make this delicious spring onion sabzi or hare pyaz ki sabzi.

It is a Maharashtra-special dish, known as Kandyachya Patichi Bhaji.

This sabzi is easy to make and can be prepared in minutes.

Spring onion or green onion is a popular ingredient found in Chinese foods, especially the appetisers. Since spring onion has a milder taste than the regular onion, it can be cooked and eaten raw as well. This particular variety of onion tastes great in both the forms. However, it is not popularly used in most Indian household kitchens; this is primarily because most people don't know how to consume it as per their food preferences. Since, our daily meals comprise various kinds of sabzis, we will suggest you to make spring onion sabzi or hare pyaz ki sabzi. This is a Maharashtra-special dish, known as Kandyachya Patichi Bhaji in the region.





Not only spring onion brings some palatable flavours, it also comes with a wealth of nutritional properties. Other than this, spring onion is also rich in fibre that improves digestion and aids weight loss.





For all these and more such reasons, it would be a great idea to include spring onion in your diet and there' no better way than making its sabzi for a start. We found this recipe on food vlogger Alpa Modi's YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





The best thing about this dish is that it is very easy and quick to make. You just have to cook spring onions in oil with spices like coriander-cumin powder, cumin seeds, green chillies, asafoetida and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Add gram flour (besan) and some lime juice later and you are done. Watch the recipe video here and enjoy this delicious sabzi with roti or bhakri or rice.

Spring Onion Sabzi Recipe Video –





