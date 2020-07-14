SEARCH
  Pyazi Kebabs With Tomato Chutney Will Make You Forget All Other Monsoon Evening Snacks!

Pyazi Kebabs With Tomato Chutney Will Make You Forget All Other Monsoon Evening Snacks!

have you ever tried making Pyazi kebabs with tomato chutney for an evening snack?

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 14, 2020 18:31 IST

Highlights
  Pyaz Kebab is a great option to eat in monsoon as a snack
  It is paired with tomato chutney in this amazing recipe video
  Watch this to get some serious evening tea cooking inspiration

The saying 'Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a queen and dinner like a pauper' somehow feels incomplete without the mention of evening tea. As soon as the sun begins to set, and the sky clouds up, we reach out for a hot, comforting cup of tea. Tea time in monsoons is usually accompanied by our favourite snacks, whether it is some piping hot pakoras or a freshly-made besan cheela. Onion pakoras are also a super-hit favourite snack among all age groups, especially in the rainy season. But, have you ever tried making onion kebabs? Pyazi kebabs with tomato chutney is a delightful meal which will tingle your taste buds.

4aok2rp8Pyazi kebabs taste unbelievably delicious with tomato chutney. 

To begin with, Pyazi Kebabs use oodles of chopped onions in the recipe. The onions are combined with a sumptuous mix of assorted spices, which bring out the best zing in the vegetable. Additional condiments such as red chilli flakes and lemon grass make these Pyazi Kebabs unbelievably delicious. The entire recipe is simple, fuss-free and perfect for days when you want to just make something quick with amazing results. The tomato chutney that these Pyazi kebabs are paired with, is also quite easy to make and will make the entire dish taste divine.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring out your aprons, prep up the ingredients and get cooking! Scroll up to watch the full recipe video of Pyazi Kebabs with Tomato Chutney. We promise you'll want to make another batch of these very soon! 

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

