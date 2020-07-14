Highlights Pyaz Kebab is a great option to eat in monsoon as a snack

The saying 'Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a queen and dinner like a pauper' somehow feels incomplete without the mention of evening tea. As soon as the sun begins to set, and the sky clouds up, we reach out for a hot, comforting cup of tea. Tea time in monsoons is usually accompanied by our favourite snacks, whether it is some piping hot pakoras or a freshly-made besan cheela. Onion pakoras are also a super-hit favourite snack among all age groups, especially in the rainy season. But, have you ever tried making onion kebabs? Pyazi kebabs with tomato chutney is a delightful meal which will tingle your taste buds.





Pyazi kebabs taste unbelievably delicious with tomato chutney.

To begin with, Pyazi Kebabs use oodles of chopped onions in the recipe. The onions are combined with a sumptuous mix of assorted spices, which bring out the best zing in the vegetable. Additional condiments such as red chilli flakes and lemon grass make these Pyazi Kebabs unbelievably delicious. The entire recipe is simple, fuss-free and perfect for days when you want to just make something quick with amazing results. The tomato chutney that these Pyazi kebabs are paired with, is also quite easy to make and will make the entire dish taste divine.

