Mutton-Lovers, Try Making Exquisite Bheja Masala Seekh With Veranda Restaurant's Special Recipe

Bheja Mutton Seekh makes for a lively and delicious dish!

There are so many delicacies out there for Mutton lovers to savour, be it the famous Nihari, a classic Mutton Biryani or even a simple, comforting Keema Pav. The juicy and succulent meat tastes fantastic in whatever form it takes, and the spicier the better. Seekh Kebab is also one such evergreen Mutton dish which is a hit across all age groups. In this luscious recipe, Mutton Seekh Kebabs make for a delicious accompaniment with an unlikely dish - crispy fried Bheja Masala.





(Also Read: Bheja Fry, the Spicy Goat Brain Dish Which is Hyderabad's Speciality)





Bheja Masala Seekh is basically made with lamb brain and an assortment of ingredients. The preparation is one of Veranda restaurant's classic recipes created by Chef Monish Rohra. Bheja is known to be a great source of protein and contains essential vitamins and minerals too. The best way to cook Bheja is to make sure the bheja is fresh so that it gives the perfect taste - and also to ensure it is not over or undercooked.

The recipe of Bheja Masala Seekh uses a fresh lamb bheja which is then garnished with assorted spices. Then, the brain is softly coated with one whisked egg and breadcrumbs to give it an additional layer of crispiness. The Bheja Masala is deep fried until golden brown and then served with scrambled eggs and Seekh Kebab. Spicy food lovers can further pair it with pickled onions or even some fresh mint chutney.





So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this divine recipe for Bheja Masala Seekh and the juicy meat will never be the same again.





Here Is The Full Step-By-Step Recipe For Bheja Masala Seekh:

Ingredients:





1 fresh mutton bheja (brain)

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp fresh coriander

1 tsp green chilli finely chopped

1 egg whisked

4 tbsp of breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:



