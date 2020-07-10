Watch: This Alleppey Prawn Curry Recipe By The Veranda Restaurant Defines Indulgence

Alleppey prawn curry tastes the best when paired with steamed rice or kappa

There's no doubt that the first few things people relate to Alleppey are houseboats, backwaters and lush green view! But did you know this city of Kerala has much more to offer than just the mind-blowing scenic beauty? It is said to be one of the hot-favourite places if you want to enjoy seafood; and prawns being one of the most popular in the lot! Spicy prawn curry, with loads of fresh coconut and curry leaves in it remains the highlight of the city's food culture.





Hence, we bring you Alleppey's special prawn curry, which has been curated by Chef Monish Rohra from The Veranda restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Alleppey Prawn Curry:

This dish is traditionally cooked in coconut oil; however, you can also replace it with vegetable oil if you want. All you need to keep in mind while cooking this recipe are clean the prawns well and do not overcook them. Overcooking takes away the softness of the prawns and turns them hard and chewy. The ideal situation is, you switch off the flames as soon as the prawns twine.

Here's The Written Recipe Of Alleppey Prawn Curry:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 20 minutes





Serves: 2 people





Ingredients:





10-15 prawns (clean them well)





4-5 springs of curry leaves





2 tbsp ginger minced





2 tbsp garlic minced





1 whole onion sliced





2 dry chilli





2 tbsp coconut oil





1 tbsp fish curry paste





1 tsp curry powder





3 tbsp coconut cream (fresh or store bought)





Salt to taste





1 cup vegetable stock





For Fish Curry Paste:





1/2 cup coconut





5 cloves garlic





4 teppal berries





7 bydagi chillies





1 teaspoon coriander seeds





Grind all the ingredients to a very smooth paste with half a cup of water.





Method:





Heat coconut oil in a pan.





Add the minced ginger and garlic.





Add the curry leaves and whole dry chillies.





Add onions and sauté.





Add stock and cook it for 2 minutes.





Mix fish curry paste.





Add the prawns and toss it well.





Let it cook for 3-4 minutes.





Add the coconut cream keeping a medium flame and mix it well through the curry.





Add curry powder and salt to taste cook it in low flame for 3-4 minutes.





Serve it hot.





Alleppey prawn curry tastes the best when paired with steamed rice or kappa (boiled tapioca). Click here for kappa recipe.





Prepare this meal and put together a lavish lunch this weekend. Bon Appétit!







