Slowly, the lockdown rules are easing up as many of us are taking our vaccinations to fight COVID-19. We all secretly wish to venture out to our favourite restaurants to eat yummy dishes and enjoy the company of our friends, but the situation does not allow us to do so. However, that should not stop us from living our best lives and enjoying the company of our friends. Rather than having COVID-19 blues, spend the evening relaxing in the comfort of your home with your friends by surprising them with delicious fish tikka.





( Also Read: 5 Fish Tikka Recipes You Must Try For Some Smoking Tandoori Goodness )





Fish tikka is a classic Mughlai appetiser found at all kinds of parties. Whether you are attending a get together at your family friends house or you are attending your cousin's wedding, you will always find fish tikka along with cocktails. But why is this dish so popular? Well, one of the major reasons is that it is a tikka! Tikkas are at the heart of Mughlai cuisine, a gift from Mughals given centuries ago. Mughlai cuisine has been developing in our nation for years, with the dishes being enjoyed by generations on and on. Not only are Tikkas one of the most beloved snacks from our cuisine, but people from far ends of the world relish it just as much as us Indians do!

You can barbecue the fish tikka as well.

The best part about fish tikka is that it is one of the easiest seafood recipes to make at home. Whether you are a beginner cook or a novice chef, the simple steps and easy ingredients will guarantee a delicious result. The amalgamation of spices like garlic, ginger, garam masala, onion and lemon juice create a flavourful marinade that is absorbed by the juicy tender pieces of boneless fish. And, what better is that fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus, making them a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium.





Watch the full recipe video of Fish Tikka in the header section.





So why not use your pandemic skills to cook up a spicy storm and brighten your evening by exciting your tongues with aromatic flavours