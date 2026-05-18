Sometimes, a movie location feels so perfectly put together that people assume it was built on a film set. That is exactly what happened with the now-viral "Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop" from Dhurandhar. Many viewers thought was just a fictional spot created for the film. But now, it has turned out to be a very real chai shop in Leh, Ladakh.

The Viral Chai Shop From Dhurandhar 2 Is Real

The discovery of this chai spot has led to a great deal of excitement online after travel creator Soumya Chatterjee visited the now-iconic spot. His video proved that the spot is real, standing there in Leh, and looks exactly like it did in the film.

The clip opened with the familiar board, the rustic setup, and the same vibe seen in the film. Inside the cafe, there are promotional posters connected to the film, including one featuring Hamza Ali sharing tea with Aalam Bhai.





In the video, Soumya rightly says, "Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai, par shart ye hai ki yaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene ke liye." (Coming here alone isn't forbidden, but there is one condition: you have to order two cups of tea, one for yourself, and one to truly soak in the essence of this place.

Fans Can't Believe It Exists In Leh

The funniest part of this entire story is that "Washma Butt" was never the original name of the shop. A board outside reveals that its actual name is SH Khan Restaurant. But after Dhurandhar shot iconic scenes there and the place became instantly recognisable, the film's board, "Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop", stayed.





The name itself became a huge talking point because, as many viewers joked, it can be hilariously misread as "Wash My Butt." One user joked, "So we are not going to notice the name... right?" Another predicted, "Lineeee lag jani hain yaha to." And honestly, they might be right.





One of the funniest reactions came from fans referencing the movie's salty chai moment. A user commented, "Bhai chai khaari to nhi thi na." Many others wanted exact directions. Comments flooded in asking for landmarks, nearby locations, and the precise route to find the cafe in Leh.





The buzz became so big that even Gaurav Gera, who played Aalam Bhai, reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis in the comments.





Leh is already known for its dramatic landscapes, monasteries, and unforgettable mountain roads. But now, thanks to Dhurandhar, it has something completely unexpected to add to its list of attractions.