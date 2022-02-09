Punjabi singer, songwriter, actor - multitalented Diljit Dosanjh has managed to take over our hearts by storm! Most of us are enamoured with his amazing music. He enjoys sharing sneak peeks of his real and reel life with his 12.6 million Instagram followers. Not only that, he also often shares his daily activities and stories! And if you have been following him on his social media for a while, you would also know that the singer is a self-confessed foodie! Diljit often presents his fans and followers with his drool-worthy meals on Instagram, and he even cooks a variety of delicious things! Recently, Diljit posted yet another video of making a delightful sabzi. Any guesses on what it might be? Yes, it was none other than our favourite street-style chilli paneer!





(Also Read: What's Cooking In Diljit Dosanjh's Kitchen? Take A Look At The Pictures)





In the video that Diljit Dosanjh uploaded on his Instagram account, he showed us the entire making of the paneer sabzi. He explained the process in Punjabi and was also conversing with his mother in the background. The video begins by frying onion, capsicum and paneer in a pan. Then once those are complete, he takes it all out on a plate. He also showed us all the things he had kept prepared for the cooking.





Then he takes a kadhai and heats oil in it. He goes on to add ginger paste, green chillies and tomato paste. As the puree boils, he adds various masalas and soy sauce. Then he throws in the veggies, paneer and cooks it in a bit of water. Finally, he garnishes the sabzi with pudina and serves. Take a look at his cooking video here:

This is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh has presented us with his amazing cooking skills. Before this, the singer had uploaded a video of him making a delicious poha. You can read all about it here.





(Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Healthy Chicken Dinner In Canada Is Making Us Drool! (See Pics))





As he shares his cooking videos, we cannot wait to see what he will be cooking next! So let us know what you think about it.