When it comes to street food, pani puris are unquestionably the most popular choice among all the dishes. Our taste buds salivate just thinking about the tantalising flavours of pudina and imly pani, filled in a fluff puri with boiled aloo and chole! Plus, the room for experimentation in gol gappas is so much that you can even make a dahi gol gappa chaat with it! But sometimes, these experiments can go out of hand. And when that happens, we come across a variety that could shock and surprise us. Recently, we discovered one such type of experiment by a street vendor who is making egg pani puri. Yes, you read that right. As weird as egg pani puri sounds, its preparation has left many people unhappy.





In a reel posted by @foodie_on_enflied, we can see a street vendor preparing egg pani puri. The video begins by making the filling. For the same, the vendor firsts prepares a mix of onion, tomatoes, eggs and masalas. After mashing it all together, he fills this in the puri. Then he adds a spoonful of what seems like dahi from the top. Finally, he garnishes it with cheese. As per @foodie_on_enflied, this street vendor is from Vesu, Surat. Take a look at the video here:

One user wrote, "Oh my god, this has ruined my entire mood. Please don't do this." Another user wrote, "The world is reaching its end with such foods."





Many people have also questioned why the street vendor made such a combination. Others simply have given this a big "no."





What do you think about this egg pani puri? Would you ever try it? Let us know in the comments below!