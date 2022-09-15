"What's for breakfast?" This is a question we tend to ask ourselves quite frequently! Waking up in the morning, after fasting for 8-9 hours, we can't help but feel hungry. There is a reason why breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It gives us the boost of energy that our body needs. Therefore, our breakfast must be healthy and nutritious. However, we all share the misconception that healthy food is not delicious. But that doesn't have to be the case! Today, we have found a special recipe that gives a masaledaar spin to the nutritious porridge; it is called vegetable masala daliya!











Rather than eating the porridge with milk and sugar, why not make it masaledaar and delicious by enjoying it as vegetable masala daliya. This savoury dish resembles a khichdi and has the added goodness of vegetables like carrots, beans and peas. We have found an easy video that teaches how to make this breakfast dish at home. The recipe video of vegetable masala daliya is shared by food blogger "Cook With Parul" on her YouTube channel.

Veg Masala Daliya Recipe: How To Make Vegetable Masala Daliya







Start by roasting daliya in a pan. Keep this aside. Next, heat a pressure cooker and melt ghee. Add whole spices like peppercorn, clove, bay leaf, cumin seeds, hing and fry. Add chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, dry red chillies and chopped tomato. Fry it well. Season with red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder and pulao masala. Add potatoes, carrots, beans, and peas, and stir fry. You can also add soaked moong dal at this stage if you want. Now add the roasted daliya and pour water. Pressure cook the daliya for three whistles. The vegetable masala daliya is ready!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Vegetable Masala Daliya below:











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this daliya at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!