Beetroots are one underrated root vegetable that is loaded with nutrition. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrients that even Alia Bhatt snacks on! A while back, Alia Bhatt shared the recipe for her favourite snack, and guess what? It had beetroot in it! Beetroots are rich in vitamin C and iron; they help create healthy red blood cells and help the body fight against infections too. That's not all. Beetroot is a great purifier as it helps detoxify the body. The beetroot pulls the toxins into the colon so that they can be evacuated from the body. Beetroots are excellent for our bodies and there are no two ways about it. We have found an exciting beetroot recipe that you can add to your breakfast diet, and it is called beetroot idli.

Idli is a popular South Indian breakfast delicacy that is enjoyed by almost everybody. As idlis are steamed, they are considered a healthy way to start the day. Thanks to this beetroot idli recipe, idlis just got a whole lot healthier. To prepare these healthy beetroot idlis, you'll need to make a batter of beetroot, sooji and yoghurt, add a tadka and then steam the idlis!





Beetroot Idli Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Idlis For Breakfast

You'll need to start by grinding the beetroot with green chillies and ginger till it is a smooth paste. You can add some water while grinding if the paste is too thick. Next, add the beetroot paste, sooji, yoghurt and salt to a bowl. Mix it well and create a thick batter. Keep it aside for a while.





Now you'll have to prepare a tadka. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chopped onion and curry leaves. Pour the ready tadka into the batter. Add some fruit salt and mix well. Pour the batter into the idli moulds and steam it for 10 minutes. The beetroot idlis are ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Beetroot Idli.





Enjoy these healthy idlis with sambhar and coconut chutney and enjoy a wholesome breakfast at home!





Sounds easy, right? Make these beetroot idlis and surprise your family with your culinary skills! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.