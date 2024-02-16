Have you always wanted to have a green thumb but have no idea how to grow plants? Worry not, here is a beginner-friendly vegetable you can grow at home and take your first step towards organic gardening and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. In a viral video on Instagram that has been viewed more than 5 million times, Priti Chaudhary (@mudandcolors) explains everything you need to know about growing delicious cherry tomatoes at home. She calls it "one of the most beginner-friendly vegetables." What's more, February-March is the perfect time to plant the seeds. Excited to have your cherry tomatoes planted at home? Let's learn how to grow them.

Step-By-Step Instructions On How To Grow Cherry Tomatoes At Home:

Here is all the important information you need to know on how to grow cherry tomatoes in your home garden, as shared in the video.

1. Take a fully ripe cherry tomato and collect seeds out of it.

2. Cover the seeds with soil and maintain moisture by watering. The seeds will germinate in a week. In the next 15-20 days, your saplings will be ready for transplantation.

4. For soil, you must mix sand in the soil if it is clay-like. Further, add compost and some neem cake to enrich the soil.

5. You can transplant your saplings in any pot of 12-18 inches depth.

6. Give water to the tomato plants only as per requirement. Excessive water can decompose the plant.

7. When the plants grow a little more, provide the plant with support through a wooden stick. The cherry tomato is a vine and supporting vines help in easy maintenance as well as improve yield.







You can grow cherry tomatoes now (February-March) to get large quantities till June. You can also grow them in October- November. Cherry tomatoes require a lot of sunlight to grow. Lack of sunlight may result in very small-sized tomatoes.

DIY Hack To Protect Your Cherry Tomatoes From Pests:

The digital creator has also shared how to safeguard your plants from insects. "In the peak summers, mealybugs find their place in gardens and tomatoes are most susceptible to that infestation. Spray neem oil (5ml) mixed with liquid soap (1 ml) in 1-litre water for the cure."

Now go get a ripe cherry tomato and begin your delicious gardening journey!