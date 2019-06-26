Weight Loss: This Fibre-Rich Summer Salad Will Keep You Full For Hours

Salad For Weight Loss: This salad is brimming with nutrients

Highlights It is important to keep the body hydrated during summers

Salads can fill you up with essential nutrients

You can make your weight loss journey easy with this summer salad

During summers, it is not only important to fuel the body with hydrating drinks, but also make sure that it is loaded with all the right kind of foods. Indulging in greasy junk food would only add to the calorie load and would make it difficult for you to shed kilos, especially in this sweltering heat. To make your weight loss journey easy this summer, we have got you a salad recipe that is not just flavourful, unlike the regular salads, but also quite fibre-rich.



Bursting with nutritional properties, this salad is made using super healthy ingredients like cucumber, Spanish olives, cherry tomatoes, mint etc. What makes this salad different from the usual ones is the addition of black olives sauce. For healthy weight loss, cucumber can come to great help, thanks to the presence of dietary fibres in it. The fibres present in cucumber may help you stay satiated for long, keeping cravings at bay. Other than this, cucumbers are also low in calories, so you can munch on them without any guilt.





(Also Read: Calories In Cucumber: 4 Interesting Ways To Use Cucumber In Your Diet)

Cucumber is extremely low in calories







According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Cucumber may help promote a healthy gut. It contains erepsin, a digestive enzyme that helps break down protein. It also acts as an antiparasitic and helps cleanse and tone the intestines." Since a healthy gut is often linked to weight loss, eating cucumbers could prove to be helpful for weight loss. On the other hand, olives contain high amounts of monounsaturated fats that are known to reduce the risk of heart and cardiovascular illnesses.



The salad is seasoned with black pepper, which is again known to aid weight loss. Black pepper has healing properties and also helps in boosting body's metabolism. This wonder spice is also known to stimulate appetite and aid digestion. Since healthy digestion is associated with weight loss, you may consider adding black pepper to your diet. "It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is traditionally used to aid detoxification," notes the book 'Healing Foods'.



To make this salad even more palatable, you may as well add vinaigrette dressing to the salad.



So, the next time you plan to add salads to your weight loss diet, skip the regular ones that are boring and bland and try the above recipe instead. Do let us know your feedback in the comments section below.







