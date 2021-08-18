When it comes to Indian mithais, we all have countless memories of making something sweet with our mothers and grandmothers. We would sit hours next to them, learning about the techniques and ingredients that went into making a mithai. And one such dessert that we all have surely seen in our kitchens is the delectable besan ka ladoo. This ladoo rules over the hearts of many and melts in our mouth in the first bite. Although we might have learnt how to make besan ke ladoo, mastering its technique and taste is where we still might struggle. So if you are looking for an easy recipe to make a delicious besan ladoo, then look no further as we have just what you need!





Besan ka ladoo, mainly made with besan, ghee, sugar and other ingredients, can take up time to cook properly and then bind. But recently came across a video by food vlogger 'cook with Parul' who made these delicious ladoos in just 15 minutes! Yes, you read that right. So, if you also want to indulge in this dessert's sweet goodness, let us dive into the recipe of this dish.

How To Make Besan Ka Ladoo | Besan Ka Ladoo Recipe

First, add ghee and besan in a pan and mix it till both the things combine and a smooth consistency is formed. Once done, take this mixture out on a plate and let it cool. When the besan mix gets hard, add some elaichi powder, powdered sugar and toasted musk melon seeds or dry fruits. Mix all these together with your hand. Now combine the ladoos and enjoy!

Make these delicious ladoos, and let us know how you liked the taste of this quick and simple besan ladoo!