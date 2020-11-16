Walnut Ladoo Recipe: Amp Up The Festive Fare With This Healthy And Yummy 3-Ingredient Ladoo

Addition of jaggery makes the ladoo yet healthier and ideal to consume during the winters

We all love indulging in ladoos and there's no two ways about it. They are sweet, crunchy and ideal to nibble whenever you want. In fact, they hold a constant place in any traditional sweets spread during the festivities. If you look around, you will find a countless number of ladoo recipes, unique to each one's taste. While some people prepare ladoo with sugar, coconut, besan etc, others like adding dry fruits and some healthy spices to it. Hence, it won't be an exaggeration to say that ladoos give you enough room for experimentation.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you an easy ladoo recipe that needs just three basic ingredients for preparation- walnut, atta and jaggery. All we need to do is mix everything together with oodles of ghee and prepare ladoos out of it. It is quick, easy and can be an ideal addition to your celebratory feast.





Besides adding taste and flavour to the festival, this walnut ladoo also includes some healthy nutrients to your diet. For the unversed, walnut is a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties and has a pool of health benefits. Often considered a super food by several health experts, it is known to promote weight loss, heart health, regulate metabolism, and strengthen immunity and more.

Addition of jaggery makes the ladoo yet healthier and ideal to consume during the winters. Click here to know why you must add jaggery to your winter diet.





How To Make Quick And Easy 3-Ingredient Walnut Ladoo:

Ingredients:

Walnuts- 1 cup





Jaggery- Half cup (or more, as per taste)





Atta- 1 cup





Ghee- as per need





Dry fruits- for garnishing (optional)





Method:

Dry roast the walnut and blend it in a mixer into powder.





Add ghee and atta in a kadhai and roast till the atta turns aromatic and golden in colour.





Take the jaggery in a pan and let it melt into syrup.





Add walnut powder and atta in the jaggery syrup and mix everything together.





Add crushed dry fruits in the mix if you want some extra crunch in the ladoo.





Let it cool down a bit and make small ladoos out of the mixture.





Cool down the ladoos completely and keep it in an airtight container.





Try this quick and easy ladoo recipe at home and treat your family and loved ones with a guilt-free sweet treat.













