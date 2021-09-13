Who doesn't love chicken? Every dish made from chicken has its own delicious and unique taste. Chicken is an essential source of protein and that is why so many people choose to add chicken to their daily diet. It is so versatile; you can make countless dishes from it! From chicken tikka, chilli chicken and Malabar chicken curry to chicken momos, all cuisines have embraced this special ingredient with open arms. Our love of chicken has helped us discover another delicious chicken dish to enjoy at home, chicken puff!











Chicken puff is a yummy snack that has layers of flaky and crunchy puff pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken. This recipe will prove to be a perfect snack for tea time or breakfast. Our video on the recipe will be detailed instructions on how to make the perfect chicken puff at home. We guarantee you that your mouth will water after watching this recipe video.

How To Make Chicken Puff | Chicken Puff Recipe:

Start by melting butter in a pan; saute onion till they are translucent. Add minced chicken and stir fry till chicken is cooked. Season it with pepper and salt to taste. Take a pastry sheet, place the minced chicken, place another pastry sheet and place it on top of it. Seal the two sheets with a fork. Whisk an egg and brush it on the pastry. Place the puff in a baking tray and bake it in the oven for 180 degrees. Chicken puff is ready, serve it hot!





Watch the full recipe video of Chicken Puff in the header section.











What are you waiting for you? Quickly arrange these ingredients and make this simple yet delicious recipe of chicken puff at home! Do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.