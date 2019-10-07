Watch: This Cheesy Keto Paneer Bhurji Is Sure To Make You Crave For More (Recipe Video Inside)

One of the most easy and quick recipes to prepare using paneer is that of paneer bhurji.

Paneer lovers, raise your hands. If you're someone who can eat paneer in almost any form, then you have come to the right place. Paneer is one ingredient that is loved by both kids and adults, alike. Not only it is incredibly nutrient-dense, it is also quite versatile and can be experimented with in ways more than just one! One of the most easy and quick recipes to prepare using paneer is that of paneer bhurji. But wait, you can give the regular paneer bhurji an interesting spin by adding to it a keto element. How, you ask? Just add cheese to it and you're good to go.





The recipe of keto-friendly cheesy paneer bhurji has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. The addition of cheese makes the bhurji irresistibly yummy. You can use any cheese of your choice - cheddar, feta, mozzarella or any other.





Tip:





In this recipe, grated paneer is used to make the bhurji. However, you can always use crumbled paneer or roughly chop the paneer to get a chunky texture.





Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a delicious paneer dish, do attempt to make it at home and get started by pairing it with different keto-friendly dishes of your choice.

