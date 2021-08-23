Who doesn't love eggs? They are delicious and healthy, making them the perfect food for all three meals of the day! They are so versatile that they can be prepared in many ways! You can omelettes, French toast, deviled eggs, egg salad, egg sandwiches, egg curry and many more. Eggs are great sources of protein and they tend to keep you full for a very long time. It is why people prefer to eat them. It is one of the few things that are healthy and yummy!





So, if you have some eggs left in your home and you are looking for a unique dinner recipe to make, then we have something special for you. This Goan egg curry's aromatic flavours will make you think that you are relaxing on the beach. The Goan egg curry is creamy, spicy and tangy all at the same time! The key to its unique flavours is coconut milk, tamarind and khus khus. This video explains to you step-by-step how you can recreate this yummy dish at home.





How to make Goan Egg Curry:

To make this delicious Goan egg curry, you need to grind grated coconut, roasted red chillies, roasted cumin seeds, roasted coriander seeds, khus khus, garlic and ginger. Then start by sautéing onion paste and curry leaves in oil. Once the onion loses colour, add tomato puree, masala paste, turmeric powder, salt, garam masala, green chillies and water. Let this masala cook at slow for 5-10 minutes. Add coconut milk and tamarind paste to it, mix well. Finally, add boiled eggs and your Goan egg curry is ready!

