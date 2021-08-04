What comes to your mind when we say egg curry? One of the most common replies will be comfort. Boiled eggs, dunked in spicy gravy - the dish helps you put together a wholesome meal in just a few minutes. All you need to do is pair with rice or roti and indulge. But did you know that there are more than one egg curry recipe across India? Yes, you heard us. Every region has its own unique take on egg curry, making the dish tastier than ever. Take bagara egg masala for instance. A coconut-based egg curry from the land of Nizams (i.e. Hyderabad), this dish defines royalty. It is rich, creamy and leaves a strong impression on your palate.





Bagara egg curry is basically an egg-y version of popular bagara baingan of Hyderabadi cuisine. While the recipe remains quite similar, here, baingan is replaced with boiled eggs. In this recipe, boiled eggs are cut into halves and fried and added to coconut-based gravy that gets a tangy twist with some tamarind paste.





Sounds chatpata, right? So, what are you waiting for? Make this flavourful egg curry today and treat your family with a delicious meal.

How To Make Hyderabadi Bagara Egg Masala | This Nizami-Style Egg Curry Recipe:

Step 1. Cut the boiled eggs into halves and fry for 3-4 minutes. Keep aside.





Step 2. Now take grated coconut in a bowl and add sesame seeds, roasted peanuts and water to it.





Step 3. Grind everything into a smooth paste.





Step 4. Heat oil in a kadhai and add jeera, methi, curry leaves, whole dry red chilli, garlic and green chilli to it. Saute everything together.





Step 5. Add the masala paste to it and cook.





Step 6. Add haldi, dhania powder, salt and mix. Add water and let it simmer.





Step 7. Add the boiled eggs, tamarind paste, garam masala and cook for 4-5 minutes.





And a healthy bowl of bagara egg masala is ready in a few minutes. Try it and let us know how you liked it.





