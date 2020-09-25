SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients!

Watch: How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients!

A lot of you may like to think that baking cookies is a tough job, but what if we tell you that it is neither tough, nor does it require baking all the time?

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 25, 2020 14:21 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients!

These coconut cookies pack the right crunch and crisp

Highlights
  • Coconut cookies are a hit with everyone
  • Cookies can be of many kinds
  • You can make cookies without baking too

Who does not like their share of crispy, crunchy cookies? Cookies are a tea-time staple, but let's just be honest, the moment we see a bunch of cookies around, we seldom care about the time and tuck in on one anyway. A lot of you may like to think that baking cookies is a tough job, but what if we tell you that it is neither tough, nor does it require baking all the time? Yes, you heard us! With this no-bake coconut cookie recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa, you would find yourself making these cookies a bit too often. The recipe video was shared on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

(Also Read: )

For this recipe you'd need to take powdered sugar, add some ghee to it. Mix it up well. Then add maida and dessicated coconut and some baking powder. Knead it into the soft dough. You can add some milk and knead again, if the dough is too sticky.  Now, take a tray, grease the surface with a ghee. Sprinkle a tinge of maida on the surface. Gently start moulding the cookies, you can give any shape to your cookies, make sure you coat them in dessicated coconut before you gently place them on the tray.  

(Also Read:)

To make the no-bake cookies, you would be required to pre-heat the kadhai for ten minutes on the low-flame. Then take the tray in which you have moulded the cookies and place it inside the kadhai on a steel stand, and heat again for about 25-30 minutes with lid closed. Once done, take out the cookies and let them cool and dig in!  

How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CookieCoconutNo-bake Cookie Recipe
Mira Kapoor's DIY Shawarma Night Was A Blockbuster Affair!
Mira Kapoor's DIY Shawarma Night Was A Blockbuster Affair!
This Delicious Desi Palak Snack Is The Quickest Way To Satiate Hunger Pangs
This Delicious Desi Palak Snack Is The Quickest Way To Satiate Hunger Pangs

Related Recipes

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 