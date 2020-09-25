Watch: How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients!

These coconut cookies pack the right crunch and crisp

Highlights Coconut cookies are a hit with everyone

Cookies can be of many kinds

You can make cookies without baking too

Who does not like their share of crispy, crunchy cookies? Cookies are a tea-time staple, but let's just be honest, the moment we see a bunch of cookies around, we seldom care about the time and tuck in on one anyway. A lot of you may like to think that baking cookies is a tough job, but what if we tell you that it is neither tough, nor does it require baking all the time? Yes, you heard us! With this no-bake coconut cookie recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa, you would find yourself making these cookies a bit too often. The recipe video was shared on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





(Also Read: Baking Hack: How To Ensure Your Cookies Do Not Spread Out And Are Of Right Size)





For this recipe you'd need to take powdered sugar, add some ghee to it. Mix it up well. Then add maida and dessicated coconut and some baking powder. Knead it into the soft dough. You can add some milk and knead again, if the dough is too sticky. Now, take a tray, grease the surface with a ghee. Sprinkle a tinge of maida on the surface. Gently start moulding the cookies, you can give any shape to your cookies, make sure you coat them in dessicated coconut before you gently place them on the tray.





(Also Read:Watch: Make Atta Walnut Cookies In Under 30 Mins With This Easy Recipe Video)

To make the no-bake cookies, you would be required to pre-heat the kadhai for ten minutes on the low-flame. Then take the tray in which you have moulded the cookies and place it inside the kadhai on a steel stand, and heat again for about 25-30 minutes with lid closed. Once done, take out the cookies and let them cool and dig in!





How To Make No-Bake Coconut Cookies, With Just 5 Ingredients



















