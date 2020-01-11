Watch: How To Make Tandoori Gobhi At Home For Your Next Dinner Party (Recipe Video Inside)

Here is a tandoori gobhi recipe you can try at home with our recipe video below.

If you are a north Indian or have lived in and around the region, you'll be well-versed with the obsession of all dishes Tandoori. Be it tandoori chicken, tandoori paneer tikka or even tandoori chaap, there are a plethora of tandoori delicacies that we love. 'Tandoor' refers to a huge clay oven in which the dish is cooked and 'tandoori' is the term that describes those dishes. While the tandoori style of cooking is said to have been originated in the North-Western frontier, it has slowly gained popularity across the world.





As the rage of tandoori dishes gained momentum, we got some of the most spectacular snacks of all times. Be it the classic chicken tikka or tandoori chicken, there's no dearth of options available in both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian across eateries. Yet one tandoori snack that hasn't got its fair share of stardom among all the paneers and chickens of the world, is tandoori gobhi. You might not see this underrated dish on many restaurant menus despite being one stellar snack to binge on. But fret not, we've got you a spectacular tandoori gobhi recipe, which you can try at home to serve at your next dinner and impress your guests with the best.





In this quick and easy tandoori gobhi recipe, cauliflower florets are marinated in a tandoori masala and then grilled to perfection. The tandoori masala is made with cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, nutmeg, ginger, coriander, methi seeds and ajwain ground together. It is further added to a mix of ginger-garlic paste, curd, dry roasted besan, oil, red chilli, salt and black pepper. You can serve tandoori gobhi with tangy green chutney with salad on the side.





Amp up the snack table at your next dinner party with this tantalising tandoori gobhi recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Tandoori Gobhi To Try At Home:















