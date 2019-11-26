Watch: Try This Quick & Easy Chilli Gobhi Recipe For Your Next House Party (Recipe Video Inside)

Easy gobhi recipe to try at home.

Gobhi or cauliflower is a popular winter vegetable in most Indian households. From a quick fix for lunch to a delightful side dish at dinner, gobhi is known to be a rescuer when it comes to preparing Indian vegetarian dishes and that too in multiple mouth-watering ways. While versatility and deliciousness of gobhi is at par, did you know the humble vegetable provides a number of health benefits too? It is an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese along with fibre that helps maintain digestive health. With a number of health benefits, cauliflower comes with a wide range of culinary possibilities that include mouth-watering dishes across cuisines such as gobhi 65, gobhi manchurian, gobhi mussalam and much more. Here we bring to you a stellar gobhi recipe that is sure to leave you drooling with its rich flavours.





Chilli gobhi has boiled and deep-fried chunks of cauliflower tossed in a mix of ginger-garlic paste, onion, green chillies, soya sauce and tomato sauce along with vinegar, red chilli sauce, black peppercorn, cornflour and salt. Chilli gobhi is a perfect blend of aromatic spices. You can serve it as a party starter or even as a side dish. With rich flavours laced in crispy gobhi chunks, this mouth-watering dish is sure to be a hit across people of all age groups.

Watch: Chilli Gobhi Recipe
















