Thanks to the culinary geniuses of India, we were blessed with Indo-Chinese cuisine. This cuisine is native to us and ever since its invention it is loved by all. Why do people love it so much though? It is because it offers the spiciness of Indian cuisine in Chinese flavours. We all love Indo-Chines and can never get enough of it! Therefore, when we were looking for a different Indo-Chinese recipe to try out, we found the perfect dish that would satisfy our hearts. The food blogger/Youtuber Food Fatafat (Vipin Singh) has shared a delicious recipe of Chilli mushroom that we think is a must-try!











See the recipe video of chilli mushroom here:











How to Make Chilli Mushroom:

Chilli mushroom's recipe is very similar to Indo-Chinese classics like Chilli Paneer and Chilli Chicken. The recipe is divided into two parts: the first part involves prepping the mushrooms in the second part involves making the gravy. Finally, we combine the mushrooms and gravy and the result is Chilli Mushroom.







To prepare the mushrooms, you start with chopping the mushrooms and then boiled them. Set aside. Create a batter using cornflour, maida, red chilli powder, cumin powder, white pepper powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste and water. Coat the boiled mushrooms in this batter. Deep fry the coated mushrooms till they are golden. You can also cook them in an air-fryer if you like. The mushroom is prepped!











For the gravy, sautee chopped garlic and ginger. Add chopped onions, green chillis and capsicum and spring onions. Do not overcook the veggies, leave them crunchy. Add tomato ketchup, chilli sauce, soya sauce, vinegar and cornflour slurry. Your gravy is ready!











Add the prepped mushrooms to the gravy while it is on heat and mix well. Season with salt as per taste and the dish is ready to serve!





(Also Read: 11 Best Chinese Chicken Recipes | Popular Chinese Recipes)





Try out this recipe and tell us how you liked it!