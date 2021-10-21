A trip to Delhi is just not complete without devouring the delicacies available at every nook and corner of the city. From the rich and juicy kebabs to hearty butter chicken - you find an extensive range of delicacies in Delhi, each of which is delicious to the core. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Delhi is no less than a foodie's paradise. Another food that adds on to the popularity of Delhi's food culture is street food. Chaat, momo and more - we get a wide range of street foods across Delhi. One such popular food option is aloo chaat. Boiled aloo, deep fried until golden brown in colour, and mixed with khatti-meethi chutney - aloo chaat defines indulgence. The best part is, you can make it at home too.

Delhi ki chaat is famous amongst street food lovers!

Aloo Handi Chaat, Aloo Chana Chaat And More: 5 Delicious Aloo Chaat Recipes You Must Try

Already slurping? If yes, then put on your chef's coat and get set with all the kitchen essentials, as we bring you the classic Dilli ki aloo chaat recipe that will leave a strong impression on your mind and palate. Let's get started.

How To Make Dilli Ki Aloo Chaat | Dilli Ki Aloo Chaat Recipe:

For making aloo chaat, you need boiled aloo, green chutney, tamarind chutney, onion, spring onion, coriander leaves, green chilli, lemon juice, chaat masala and salt.





Step 1. Deep fry the potatoes until golden brown in colour.





Step 2. Add chopped onions, green chillies and coriander leaves.





Step 3. Add mint chutney, imli chutney, lemon juice, chaat masala, salt, spring onion and mix.





That's it. And Dilli's popular aloo chaat is ready for you to relish. Watch the detailed recipe video in the header.





