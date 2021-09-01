With its aromatic spices and tangy chutneys, chaat is one Indian street side food that offers a blast of flavours on the taste buds. It is a popular north Indian food that has a different fan base altogether. From ever popular tikki chaat, dahi bhalla and golgappa to crispy aloo chaat, there's an array of Indian chaat recipes to try from. While our love for all these recipes are unscathed, we really don't mind trying out other options. Mundane is boring, Isn't it? Potatoes are everyone's favourite when it comes to snacks. French fries, aloo pakora, aloo tikki and aloo samosa to aloo chaat and more - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Aloo chaat being the most popular one.





Made with deep fried cubed potatoes and dipped in tangy sauces and spices, aloo chaat recipes are sure to be a winner. So, if you love aloo chaat just like we do, here we bring you a list of different kinds of aloo chaat recipes that you can relish in between your meals to satisfy your untimely hunger pangs. Read on to know.

Here Are 5 Tasty And Tangy Aloo Chaat Recipes You Must Try:

1. Aloo Handi Chaat

Let's start off the list with this one. Aloo handi chaat is a unique and innovative street-side aloo chaat recipe often found in the streets of Mumbai. This chaat consists of boiled aloo cups filled with spicy chickpeas along with tangy and flavourful chutneys. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sweet Potatoes Chaat

Quick, tasty and tangy, this recipe is made from sweet potatoes (shakarkandi) steamed with a pool of aromatic spices, yam and water chestnut. It is a combination of both health and taste. Try it out! Here's the recipe for you.

3. Dilli Ki Fried Aloo Chaat

We all know, Delhi is famous for its tangy chaats. This particular recipe is made from shallow fried potatoes mixed in spices, lemon juice and green chutney. While some people may like to add red chutney on the top of it to make it a combination of all three flavours - sweet, sour and spicy. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chatpati Aloo Chaat

Here we have found another chaat recipe from the streets of Old Delhi. If you are a spicy food lover, this recipe is a must try. Made with green chilli and coriander paste, chopped onions and a host of other spices, drizzled over potatoes. This recipe will give your taste buds a fiery taste for sure. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chotpoti

A quintessential Bengali street food, this chaat is made with a perfect combination of potatoes, sprouts, chickpeas and crunchy veggies like onion, cucumber and tomatoes along with raw mango and other tangy spices. Here's the recipe for you.

So, get down to boiling your favourite potatoes and enjoy these hit Indian aloo chaat recipes, let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









