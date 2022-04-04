As the weather turns hotter, we can feel the summer heat taking over us. We keep opening the fridge for blissful cool air and snoop around to look for some cool beverages to refresh ourselves. One of the only good things about the hot, sweaty Indian summers is the luscious mangoes. The sweet and pulpy delight is just an absolute treat to enjoy! Summer is synonymous with mango, so mango beverages are what we desire. We like to add the king of fruits to almost anything and everything- from smoothies, mocktails, and cocktails to lassi and shakes! Our love of mango has helped us find a delicious mango beverage that doesn't require more than 2 mangoes to prepare and it is called mango-apple sharbat! This cold beverage has the essence of mango along with an apple to give a delicious and flavourful kick. This quick and easy recipe video is by YouTube-based food blogger 'Cook With Parul'.











To make this sharbat, you'll need to start by boiling milk and sugar. Next, add chopped almonds and chopped pista, and let it soften by cooking it in milk for two boils. Now, you'll need to add saffron milk to give it flavour and vibrant yellow colour. Once the milk has embraced the saffron's colour, remove it from flame. Let it cook in a freezer for an hour. Meanwhile, finely chop mango and apple and grind the pulp. Remove the chilled milk and add crushed ice and the puree. Mix it well. You can garnish the drink with some more chopped mango and apple! Enjoy this sharbat to cool yourself this summer.

Watch the step-by-step recipe of Mango-Apple Sharbat below:











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious drink at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills! Do tell us in the comments section how you like it!