Every Indian household is feeling the brunt of the tomato price hike. Most of us are reeling under the pressure of cooking without tomatoes. But what should we cook that doesn't use tomatoes but still turns out good enough to make our family eat it? If you set out to explore, you'll find plenty of such recipes. And if you want to stick to the typical Indian-style sabzi-roti routine, we have a dish that fits the bill perfectly. This no-onion, no-tomato besan gatte ki sabzi is so delicious that you will not miss tomatoes at all! This is not even the best part. You don't even have to wash, peel or chop any veggies - this simple and quick besan curry recipe is all you need when the stomach is growling and there's hardly any time to cook.

How to cook without tomatoes?

Tomatoes lend their tanginess and bright red colour to our meals, and that's why we love them. But in their absence, you can achieve similar tanginess and hue with other ingredients like vinegar, mango powder and more. Click here to learn what foods can replace tomatoes in your recipes.

Coming back to besan gatte ki sabzi, this special dish tastes great even without tomatoes. It's the curd and mango powder in the recipe that brings in the tanginess along with freshness. In fact, you don't even need onions, so no chopping!

How To Make Besan Gatte Ki Sabzi Without Tomatoes I Besan Curry Recipe:

Take besan flour, add spices like coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt to taste, asafoetida, turmeric powder and soda. Also, add some oil mix everything together and knead to make soft dough with water. Divide the dough into equal parts, wrap each piece around a clean pencil or a skewer and roll it. Take out the skewer and you'll get cylindrical rolls. Boil each roll and let them all cool down. Then cut the rolls into smaller pieces and fry them till crispy. You can skip frying them if you don't want to.

Now make a special masala by grinding together fennel seeds, green chillies and whole spices like cinnamon, cloves and more to make a coarse paste. Make the base for the gravy by roasting the masala with other spices. Add some curd, stir well, add some water and mango powder and kasuri methi. Cook for some time and then add the besan pieces (gatte). Cook for another few minutes and your gatte ki sabzi is ready.

Also Read: Tomato Price Hike: 7 Indian Gravy Recipes That Don't Require Tomatoes At All

Watch the complete recipe video here and enjoy this delicious no-tomato besan curry.