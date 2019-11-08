Watch: Try This Flavourful Chilli Chicken At Home And Serve As A Quick Appetiser

Dry chilli chicken to prepare at home

Highlights Chinese cuisine has taken over the global food scene like nothing else

Chilli chicken is a mouth-watering Chinese dish

Here is an easy, quick and irresistibly flavourful chilli chicken recipe

India is a country with plethora of regional cuisines and yet inculcates flavours from all around the world into its own. From American burgers to Italian spaghetti or the ever-favourite Chinese flavours, we have tried them all and given all of them an Indian twist like nothing else! From an upscale, fancy restaurant to a streetside food van, Chinese cuisine has spread in the country like wildfire and people still can't have enough of it. Be it the slurpy noodles, spicy manchurian or the dim sums, Chinese cuisine boasts of a wide variety of flavourful dishes.





(Also Read: Tips And Recipe To Make Restaurant-Style Chilli Chicken At Home)





Chilli chicken is another iconic dish that probably has fans across the globe. With tender yet crispy chicken chunks tossed with stir-fried veggies in a tantalising soy and chilli sauce, chilli chicken is a true burst of flavours. While you may think of it as a tricky dish to prepare, the reality is that is that it is pretty easy to toss at home!





We have a dry boneless chilli chicken recipe that is super easy and quick to try at home! In this recipe, chicken chunks are marinated with a variety of ingredients like salt, black pepper, soy sauce, egg, red chilli sauce along with cornflour. They are then deep-fried and tossed with garlic, chillies, soy sauce, vinegar, capsicums, onion and a whole lot of spices. It is a super quick appetiser recipe to try at home for a dinner party and is perfect for kids.

Watch: How To Make Dry Chilli Chicken At home















